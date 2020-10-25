Fire danger forces Red Flag Warning, possible outages

Berkeley, Calif. (KRON) – Hundreds of thousands of people across NorCal could be impacted by Sunday’s wind event.

The weather service issued the fire weather warning, which lasts from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Tuesday, in anticipation of low humidity and winds between 25 mph and 35 mph, as well as gusts of up to 60 mph.

Dangerous Critical to Extremely Critical fire weather conditions are expected across portions of northern California today, as strong offshore winds occur over critically dry fuels. Strongest winds are expected tonight into early Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/PdsGYrOGgb — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) October 25, 2020

Officials are saying this event could be as strong or stronger than the 2017 Wine Country Fires.

“This is really due to the combination of strong winds and low humidity and drive education which enables wildfires to spark and spread rapidly in, so we want folks to be prepared. We know that the hills are challenging trying to evacuate in and so overly preparation is the best preparation,” said Berkeley Deputy City Manager David White.

Hours before the Red Flag Warning takes effect, officials are encouraging people to be prepared for fire danger.

Peak period of concern will roughly be from 6 pm Sunday night through about 7-10 am Monday when winds will be strongest. pic.twitter.com/VjDmkGfiTv — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 25, 2020

Pacific Gas & Electric officials held a press briefing Saturday to provide the latest details on the upcoming Public Safety Power Shutoff event.

An estimated 95,000 customers will be impacted in the Bay Area.

Officials say the shutoffs will start in stages, beginning Sunday morning around 10 a.m. in some areas and then into the evening. The majority of outages will occur around 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can find an interactive map of outages on PG&E’s website. You can also use PG&E’s online address lookup.

Use the online address lookup tool to see if your location is being monitored for a potential PSPS event at https://t.co/aACnBQlAWj. pic.twitter.com/fvDxtgF0SF — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 25, 2020

