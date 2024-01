(BCN) — The Oakland Fire Department said it is investigating a fire that occurred in the city’s Rancho San Antonio neighborhood Monday night.

The blaze struck a three-unit apartment building in the 1500 block of International Boulevard, according to firefighters.

The fire was put under control at approximately 10:22 p.m., crews said.

An adjacent structure had minor damage, the fire department said. No casualties were reported.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.