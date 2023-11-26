(BCN) — The San Francisco Fire Department issued Saturday some cooking and decorating safety tips for the public as the holiday season approaches.

In an advisory posted on its Facebook account, the SFFD said adopting safe cooking and decorating practices reduces the risk of holiday home fires, noting that cooking is the leading cause of home fires in the United States.

It advised the public not to leave an active cooking area unattended. Turn off the stove if there is a need to leave the kitchen, or use a timer to be alerted about a stove or oven that is turned on.

Keep kids and pets away from the cooking area, or at least three feet away from the stove, the SFFD said.

Wearing loose clothes or sleeves that dangle while cooking is discouraged, and anything that can catch fire like potholders, paper or plastic bags, and towels, among others, must be kept away from heat-generating appliances in the kitchen.

Before going to bed or leaving the home, all stoves, ovens and small appliances should be turned off.

In decorating homes, the SFFD said it recommends the use of battery-operated candles. But if normal candles must be used, burning ones should not be left unattended and these should be kept away from anything that could burn, as well as from pets and children.

The SFFD is advising the installation of a smoke alarm and the purchase of a fire extinguisher to be kept in homes.

