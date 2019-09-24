Fire department prepares for East Bay Hills fire danger

OAKLAND (KRON) – A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the East Bay Hills and Oakland as the Oakland Fire Department prepares for the worst-case scenario.​

“California Office of Emergency Services has allowed for us to pre-position a wildland firefighting engine and what they consider the impact zone, the East Bay Hills in anticipation of potential fire due to the conditions were currently having now,” ​Battalion Chief of Oakland Fire Department Zoraida Diaz said. ​

The National Weather Service predicts low humidity, high temperatures and gusty winds over the next couple days creating a dangerous recipe for fire.​

In addition to extra engines, Chief Diaz says they’re increasing patrols.​​

“We have two engine companies that will be up staffed as well and they will be patrolling the hills in addition to all of our hill companies. They’ll be patrolling all day,” Diaz said.​

The fire department also warns its neighbors to leave the barbequing for another day.​​

“We’re encouraging people to not start any power tools outside, no barbequing because any small fire can quickly escalate into a large scale event,” Diaz said.​

To help protect your home, Diaz says it’s important to make sure your lawns are well maintained, especially if you’re in the Oakland Hills. ​​

“Create defensible space between your home and vegetation, especially if you’re in an area where fires can run up a hill to your home. Currently were encouraging people to have fuel and come up with a plan,” Diaz said.