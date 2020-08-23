Fire destroys homes in Napa County’s Berryessa Highlands community

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Berryessa Highlands community in Napa County — has suffered tremendous loss due to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

Dozens of homes leveled by flames.

The once pleasant ride along Steele Canyon Road in Napa County is burned out, scorched earth — and hollowed out structures.

Lake Berryessa now surrounded by blackened hillsides, leading into the Berryessa Highlands community — held prisoner by the LNU Lightning Complex Fires.

Upending lives — by tearing down homes.

Local business owner Marty Rodden lives on Headlands Drive, a street ravaged by flames that ripped through it.

“I had five employees loose their homes up the street, and a lot of friends,” Rodden said. “So, it’s been tragic. a tragic, tragic day.”

Marty and some of his neighbors with homes that survived, returning to the neighborhood to keep the grass wet, if the fire returns and, cleaing out any loose debris that could fuel flames.

“I’m cleaning up my house. Thank God it’s here,” he said.

Carlson Way — a prime example of how unpredictable these wildfires can be.

Most of the cul-de-sac is still standing — the homes spared — except for three of them destroyed.

“A bunch of the community stayed here, so we saved pretty much everybody’s house we could,” Ed Boydston said. “Some burned, but up here they just didn’t have no support with Cal Fire.”

Firefighters walk the streets — assessing the damage.

Cal Fire says it expects the LNU fires to continue to grow.

Spot fires are popping up in the burn zone and air attack resources are thin.

Boydston lives nearby — in nearby Capell Valley, but stopped by a friend’s house on Carlson Way to power up their generator.

“Just keep the freezers and refrigerators going,” he said.

Because eventually life will have to go on.

“Oh, we’ll survive, yeah. No, we don’t give up,” he said.

“Pray, and stick together with your friends and family,” Rodden said. “Try to get through it.”

And, right now, that’s about all you can do.

