Fire destroys Vallejo home

Bay Area

VALLEJO (KRON) – Two people are displaced after a fire destroyed a home overnight in Vallejo.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday at the home on Severus Drive, just west of Highway 29.

It took firefighters about half an hour to put out the fire.

No one was hurt.

