Fire erupts at San Leandro recycling plant in area of previous blazes

SAN LEANDRO (KRON)- - A San Leandro council member is taking action after another fire erupted a scrap metal yard.

Firefighters driving by ALCO Iron and Metal noticed smoke on Friday then went to work on what turned out to be yet another fire at the recycling site on Doolittle Dr. and Davis St.

Council member Lee Thomas is concerned by the history of fires and emergency calls to the site.

This latest incident is the second confirmed fire at the site in 2018.

The fire department reports another incident four years ago in which a propane tank exploded then flew across major streets and into a parked car, nearly missing a person inside.

Councilman Thomas has proposed that ALCO Iron and Metal work closely with the fire department to establish better practices but because the family-owned business was established in 1953, the company faces limitations when imposing operation conditions.

