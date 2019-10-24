Fire erupts in Santa Rosa’s Annadel State Park

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Crews are battling a grass fire in Santa Rosa Thursday morning.

The fire is burning in Annadel State Park, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said at around 10 a.m.

Santa Rosa Fire, Sonoma County Fire and CAL Fire are all responding to the fire.

This new fire erupts as crews are battling the Kincade Fire in northeast Sonoma County.

Officials ordered hundreds of people to immediately evacuate the town of Geyserville as the fire raged.

Further information on the fire burning in Santa Rosa is unavailable at this time.

Check back for updates