Live Blog: New evacuation warnings issued in Sonoma County

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several fires continue to burn across the Bay Area, prompting evacuation orders and warnings, road closures, and more in several areas.

>> For information on the SCU Lightning Complex or the LNU Lightning Complex, click here.

Follow our live blog below for the latest information on fires across the region:

1:00 p.m.

A growing wildfire in the Austin Creek area of Sonoma County is prompting some evacuations. According to officials, the fire is estimated to be 100+ acres as of 1 p.m. and continues to grow.

An evacuation warning has been issued for the following areas:

North of Austin Creek Recreational Area

East of The Cedars

West of end of Mill Creek Road

South of Stewarts Point – Skaggs Springs Rd

