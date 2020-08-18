Live Blog: New evacuation warnings issued in Sonoma County

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several fires continue to burn across the Bay Area, prompting evacuation orders and warnings, road closures, and more in several areas.
>> For information on the SCU Lightning Complex or the LNU Lightning Complex, click here.
Follow our live blog below for the latest information on fires across the region:
1:00 p.m.
A growing wildfire in the Austin Creek area of Sonoma County is prompting some evacuations. According to officials, the fire is estimated to be 100+ acres as of 1 p.m. and continues to grow.
An evacuation warning has been issued for the following areas:
- North of Austin Creek Recreational Area
- East of The Cedars
- West of end of Mill Creek Road
- South of Stewarts Point – Skaggs Springs Rd
