Fire evacuation center set up at Napa County church

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A fire evacuation center has been set up at the Crosswalk Church in Napa County.

People have been lining up at the church to get hotel vouchers.

It’s estimated that nearly 12,000 people just in Napa County are either under a mandatory evacuation order or a warning, which means they need to be ready to leave.

KRON4 spoke to some this morning who woke up to find flames visible from their front door.

“I was like woah, the fire is so close up, this is crazy,” Verena Perez said.

The 15-year-old St. Helena resident described the view out her front door of her apartment complex. Her and her family grabbed their things and fled at around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

“It was just kind of crazy trying to get everything in the car quick, I had a really bad anxiety attack so I was like a mom I don’t wanna be here no more,” Perez said.

Now, they are waiting with many others at the Crosswalk Community Church as county workers, coordinating with the Red Cross work to get them a hotel voucher.

“I feel kind of scared, you feel emotional because you know what’s not gonna happen, you don’t know what’s gonna happen next hour, you don’t know what’s going on,” Perez said.

Many people are showing up here bringing supplies for the evacuees, even those who had to leave themselves.

“We saw that everybody was waiting out here in the heat so we went to the nearest Safeway, got some water, got some protein bars, got some applesauce for kids, and just some gift cards as well They told us that would be a big help so people could go and buy whatever toiletries I need underwear socks things like that,” Ella Marciano said.

The county says several non-profits are handling donations and because of coronavirus, they really only want to accept cash or gift cards. They will accept donations at the church and at a few other locations as well as online.

