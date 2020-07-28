Fire in Fremont shuts down part of Niles Canyon Road

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are battling a fire burning in the Fremont area Tuesday.

According to officials, the fire is located in extremely steep and rocky terrain off Niles Canyon Road.

Photos: Fremont, @AlamedaCoFire & @calfireSCU firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire in extremely steep and rocky terrain off of Niles Canyon Rd in #Fremont. The acreage is unknown. #NilesFire pic.twitter.com/btKIujG1WH — Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) July 28, 2020

Right now SR-84 (Niles Canyon Road is closed between Pleasanton Sunol Road and Fremont city limits due to the fire, according to CHP.

The acreage of the fire is unknown at this time.

Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

