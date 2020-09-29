Fire in Novato impacting visibility along NB-101, slowing traffic

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are responding to a 5-acre grass fire burning in Novato Monday.
According to Marin County Fire, the fire is burning alongside NB-101 near the Atherton Avenue exit, near Gnoss Field.
Smoke is visible from the freeway and is affecting visibility and slowing down traffic; take alternate routes if possible.
Binford Road is closed at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
