Fire in Novato impacting visibility along NB-101, slowing traffic

Smoke visible from a fire in Novato, Calif. / Alertwildfire.org

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are responding to a 5-acre grass fire burning in Novato Monday.

According to Marin County Fire, the fire is burning alongside NB-101 near the Atherton Avenue exit, near Gnoss Field.

Smoke is visible from the freeway and is affecting visibility and slowing down traffic; take alternate routes if possible.

Binford Road is closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

