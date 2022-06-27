NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A lane has been shut down on US-101 due to a fire in the area, California Highway Patrol said on Monday. The No. 2 lane of US-101 northbound near San Antonio Road is closed.

The fire was first reported at 4:52 p.m. near the Redwood Sanitary Landfill. The Novato Police Department said it was roughly five acres in size. Even before the lane was closed, CHP said the fire was causing major traffic delays on US-101.

CHP asked drivers to use an alternate route if possible. NPD advised to avoid the area near the landfill.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.