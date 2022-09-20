OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Traffic is backed up on Interstate 580 due to three brush fires in the area, according to California Highway Patrol and the Oakland Fire Department. OFD said no structures are threatened by the fires.

The two-alarm incident is near 35th Avenue and Delaware Street, which is near I-580. CHP shut down three lanes on westbound I-580 near Coolidge Avenue as firefighters battle the fire.

As of 7:05 p.m. OFD considered the incident under control. Multiple lanes of westbound I-680 remained closed between the 35th and Coolidge/Fruitvale exit, according to OFD.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.