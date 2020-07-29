Fire in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood remains active

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A fire in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood remains active Wednesday morning.

The fire, which broke out early Tuesday near South Van Ness and 14th Street, damaged half a dozen buildings and displaced three people.

One firefighter was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment but has since been released.

The fire impacted a building belonging to the San Francisco sheriff’s office, which was evacuated when the fire broke out.

Firefighters continue to deal with hot spots this morning.

Power has been restored to the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

