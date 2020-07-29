SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A fire in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood remains active Wednesday morning.
The fire, which broke out early Tuesday near South Van Ness and 14th Street, damaged half a dozen buildings and displaced three people.
One firefighter was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment but has since been released.
The fire impacted a building belonging to the San Francisco sheriff’s office, which was evacuated when the fire broke out.
Firefighters continue to deal with hot spots this morning.
Power has been restored to the area.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Latest Stories:
- Florida neighborhood upset after funeral home uses refrigerated truck to store COVID-19 corpses
- Sir Francis Drake statue removed in Marin County
- Fire in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood remains active
- Small dog rescued from 131-degree car in California; owner arrested
- You can now get fined for violating health orders in Contra Costa County