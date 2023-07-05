A fire near the southbound lanes of Highway 101 has caused traffic delays on Wednesday, July 5 (San Jose Fire Department).

(KRON) — A brush fire that broke out on Highway 101 at 13th Street caused heavy traffic on the southbound lanes Wednesday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department tweeted. Officials first tweeted about the fire at 1:54 p.m. and then tweeted the fire was under control by 2:21 p.m.

The fire caused the right southbound lane to be temporarily blocked, according to 511. Traffic on the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 near I-880 was also affected.

As of 3:30 p.m., all southbound lanes have reopened. SJFD posted photos of the scene (below).

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. SJFD did not say if there were any injuries reported from this fire.