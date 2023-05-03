(KRON) — The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to a garage fire at 587 Greenwood Drive at a single-story duplex home Tuesday night. The fire burned into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Four engine trucks and one ladder truck responded to the scene along with 18 fire personnel around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters attacked the fire from the outside before entering the garage. Officials said there was a large amount of fire showing from the front of the garage emanating from the inside. Firefighters said the flames were contained to the garage and attic while both living unites suffered minor smoke damage.

Officials said the fire destroyed two high-value cars as well as the rest of the contents in the garage. Damage is estimated at about $250,000. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in about 20 minutes but continued extinguishing efforts for almost an hour.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.