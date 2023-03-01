SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the Santa Rosa Fire Department contained a structure fire on the sixth floor of a building in downtown Santa Rosa Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at 306 Mendocino Avenue at around 9:40 a.m., according to a tweet from SRFD.

The fire was located in a unit on the sixth floor of a six-story building. Occupants of the building were either evacuated or ordered to shelter in place, firefighters said. The building’s fire sprinkler system was activated and helped contain the fire to the unit of origin.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. Firefighters are working to remove water from several other units. Video accompanying the tweet shows Santa Rosa FD vehicles with ladders extended outside the exterior of the building on Mendocino at Fifth Street in downtown Santa Rosa.

The area around downtown is currently congested with emergency vehicles in the area of Fourth and Fifth streets, firefighters said. There are six engines, two ladder trucks, three chief officers, one public information officer and three fire investigators assigned to the fire with assistance from Santa Rosa police.