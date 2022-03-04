SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A family winery in the North Bay is looking to rebuild tonight after a fire tears through the tasting room.

Crews responded to the scene Wednesday night and were able to put out the flames before it spread further, but the damage was extensive.

A catastrophic fire ripped through the Larson Family Winery.

From the aircrews were seen quickly battling the flames — burning the old barn that turned into a tasting room.

For family members who live on the Sonoma property, it was difficult to witness.

“Honestly just shock. I couldn’t believe it,” said Erica Larson.

Larson is grateful no one was injured, but the damage to the building is significant.

The land was once home to Northern California’s largest rodeo and at one point, the champion racehorse Seabiscuit used the grounds for training.

Memorabilia from those times that were kept in the tasting room have been burned away.

A demolition will soon follow, and the Larson’s will have to start from scratch.

“As soon as we can get everything safe for the public to come back, we’re gonna get up a temporary tasting room and get people back in here so they can enjoy it,” Larson said.

Larson says the community response has been overwhelming.

The family’s famous three labs are also looking forward to welcoming their furry friends back soon.

The fire was kept to just the tasting room.

Production has not been affected, but right now the biggest help is for people to continue to buy their wine.

“We really can’t thank everyone enough and we’re so grateful for everyone that’s reached out and that we’re all okay,” Larson said.