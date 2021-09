SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Marina Blvd between SR-12 and Buena Vista Ave. is closed due to a fire, Suisun City Police tweeted Monday afternoon.

No homes are threatened at this time, police said.

Marina Blvd between SR12 and Buena Vista is currently closed due to a fire. pic.twitter.com/xIwQDle15Q — Suisun City Police (@suisuncitypd) September 20, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.