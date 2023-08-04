Crews responded to a fire near Cal State East Bay’s campus on Friday afternoon (Hayward Fire Department).

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a fire Friday afternoon near Cal State East Bay’s campus in Hayward, the Hayward Fire Department tweeted. The fire broke out right off the southwest portion of the campus on Westview Way and Harder Road.

It is unknown at this time if operations at the college campus were affected by this fire. No other information was immediately available.

KRON4 is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.