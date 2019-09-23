Fire near Milpitas 70% contained

MILPITAS (KRON) – Crews continue to battle a fire near Milpitas Monday morning.
The Reservoir Fire has burned 128 acres so far off Calaveras and Felter Roads.
At last check the fire is 70% contained.
Calaveras Road remains closed this morning due to firefighter efforts.
Nearly 300 firefighters are working from the air and ground to put out the fire.
Latest News Headlines:
- Officers vow to take care of fallen corporal’s family, so dozens came to watch his son’s first football game
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Streaming services win big at Emmys
- Tom Brady addresses ‘difficult’ situation with Antonio Brown
- Nestlé launches luxury KitKat bars
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: What to do when you’re stranded after your tour company collapses