Fire near Milpitas 70% contained

MILPITAS (KRON) – Crews continue to battle a fire near Milpitas Monday morning.

The Reservoir Fire has burned 128 acres so far off Calaveras and Felter Roads.

At last check the fire is 70% contained.

Calaveras Road remains closed this morning due to firefighter efforts.

Nearly 300 firefighters are working from the air and ground to put out the fire.

