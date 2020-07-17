Fire near PG&E substation in San Ramon under investigation

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out near a PG&E substation in San Ramon early Friday.
According to witnesses, fire and smoke started coming from the area off Del Mar just before 5 a.m.
The portable office building was inside a secure area for PG&E substation, but not connected to the substation itself.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause remains undetermined at this time, but officials continue to remind residents to be mindful especially during these hot summer days.
