(KRON) — A fire that broke out earlier this month near the Port of Oakland is being investigated, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. The fire, which occurred at Schnitzer Steel’s Oakland facility on August 9 and 10, sent smoke billowing into the sky and led to air quality advisories in the East Bay.

The fire erupted in a large pile of scrap metal just after 5:30 p.m. on the evening of Aug. 9. Fire crews were able to contain it to just one pile of debris and it was under control by 9 p.m., officials said.

It was officially put out on Thursday Aug. 10.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. No injuries were reported.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued two notices of violation to Schnitzer Steel for the fire.

The DA’s office is calling on community members who may have leads or evidence regarding the fire to come forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.