NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — As California enters its third consecutive dry year and braces for another wildfire season, fire officials are suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning in the North Bay.

On Thursday, CAL Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa made the announcement to suspend the permits in Napa, Lake, Solano, Yolo, and Colusa counties until further notice. Fire officials cited increasing fire danger posed by dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region. The suspension takes effect May 23 and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

Since the beginning of the year, CAL FIRE and firefighters across the state have already responded to over 700 wildfires. While outdoor burning of landscapes is no longer allowed, CAL FIRE is asking residents to take that extra time to ensure they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of Defensible Space around their proprieties.

The department said it may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial-type burning may continue if a CAL FIRE official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.

In addition, the suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfires may be permitted if the campfire is maintained to prevent it from burning the wildland.

Burn permits for outdoor residential burning within Sonoma County are still allowed and required.