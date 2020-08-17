Fire on Mount Diablo prompts mandatory evacuations in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Deer Complex Fire burning near Mount Diablo State Park in Contra Costa County continues to grow Monday, prompting mandatory evacuations for some residents in the area.
Four fires make up the Deer Complex Fire, which is burning in the Round Valley Regional Preserve area.
It has burned 400 acres and is 0% contained.
Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for all of Morgan Territory Road, as well as both sides of Marsh Creek Road, from the intersection with Morgan Territory Road going east to the Round Valley Regional Preserve parking lot.
Th evacuation order was issued due to “a change in fire behavior,” according to Cal Fire.
There are two evacuation centers:
Community Center at 34 Oak Street in Brentwood
Clayton Library at 6125 Clayton Road in Clayton
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
