Fire on Mount Diablo prompts mandatory evacuations in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Deer Complex Fire burning near Mount Diablo State Park in Contra Costa County continues to grow Monday, prompting mandatory evacuations for some residents in the area.

Four fires make up the Deer Complex Fire, which is burning in the Round Valley Regional Preserve area.

It has burned 400 acres and is 0% contained.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for all of Morgan Territory Road, as well as both sides of Marsh Creek Road, from the intersection with Morgan Territory Road going east to the Round Valley Regional Preserve parking lot.

Th evacuation order was issued due to “a change in fire behavior,” according to Cal Fire.

Update:



MANDATORY EVACUATIONS FOR ALL OF MORGAN TERRITORY ROAD AS WELL AS ALL OF MARSH CREEK ROAD (on both sides) FROM THE INTERSECTION WITH MORGAN TERRITORY ROAD GOING EAST TO THE ROUND VALLEY REGIONAL PRESERVE PARKING LOT.



Please evacuate these areas now! Please share. — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) August 17, 2020

There are two evacuation centers:

Community Center at 34 Oak Street in Brentwood

Clayton Library at 6125 Clayton Road in Clayton

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

