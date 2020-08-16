Fire on Mt. Diablo sparked by lightning; no evacuations issued

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – People who live on the upper portion of Morgan Territory Road in Danville should be prepared to evacuate due to a growing wildfire in the area Sunday.

In an alert, Cal Fire said a Fire Warning on Morgan Territory Road has been issued due to the growing fire, which was sparked by lightning earlier Sunday.

As of 10:45 a.m. no evacuations have been ordered.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

