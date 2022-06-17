6:05 a.m. ⁠— There has been forward progress on the fire, and residents in the areas affected by the evacuation order are allowed back in their homes, according to the Contra Costa County emergency operations office.

5:02 a.m. ⁠— PITTSBURG (KRON) – A 200-acre grassfire in Pittsburg has prompted an evacuation order, according to a tweet from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District at 4:51 a.m. Thursday.

The order affects the “area bounded by Bailey Rd to west, John Henry Johnson Parkway to east and the Keller Landfill to south,” the tweet states.

The district stated that anyone anywhere who feels unsafe should evacuate, and to check for more info people should visit http://cwsalerts.com.

The fire itself is bounded by Jacqueline Drive, Daffodil Drive and Serrano Way, according to an earlier tweet.