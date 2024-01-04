(KRON) — Crews responded to a fire that broke out Thursday at a house, the San Bruno Fire Department said on Facebook. The fire, which happened at a ranch-style home, was knocked down in 10 minutes, officials said.

The fire happened on the 400 block of Poplar Avenue. No injuries were reported. Officials did not say whether or not anyone was home at the time of the fire. Photos from the scene were posted by SBPD (below).

(San Bruno Fire Department) (San Bruno Fire Department) (San Bruno Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

SBFD posted on Facebook about the fire at 1:16 p.m. Central County Fire, South San Francisco Fire, San Bruno Police Department and American Medical Response all assisted in the response to the fire.