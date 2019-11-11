Fire reported at Inn on Broadway in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A car fire was reported in the sublevel parking lot of the Inn on Broadway, leading to an electrical panel also catching fire, according to officials.

Officials aren’t sure if one sparked the other, but they are not ruling out arson.

The fire is currently under investigation.

PG&E is expected to evaluate the scene before deming the building secure.

Van Ness Avenue is reportedly closed off at Broadway in San Francisco.

The first floor was evacuated, everyone else at the inn was sheltered in place.

No injuries have been reported.

