Fire reported in downtown Stinson Beach

Bay Area

Photo: Marin County Sheriff

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are working to contain a structure fire in the area of downtown Stinson Beach Tuesday morning.

Marin County Sheriff did not release any other details.

People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

