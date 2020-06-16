Fire reported in downtown Stinson Beach

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are working to contain a structure fire in the area of downtown Stinson Beach Tuesday morning.
Marin County Sheriff did not release any other details.
People are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
