Crews quickly contain San Francisco fire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A fire was reported in San Francisco Friday afternoon, according to officials.
The fire was reported at 2329 San Bruno Ave. in San Francisco.
Officials say the 1/4 acre fire was extinguished and crews were able to keep flames from reaching nearby homes.
No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.
Check back for updates as this is is a developing story
