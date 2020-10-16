Crews quickly contain San Francisco fire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A fire was reported in San Francisco Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The fire was reported at 2329 San Bruno Ave. in San Francisco.

Officials say the 1/4 acre fire was extinguished and crews were able to keep flames from reaching nearby homes.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

UPDATE 1/4 ACRE EXTINGUISHED CREWS KEPT THIS FROM REACHING NEARBY HOMES- INCIDENT RESOLVED WITH NO STRUCTURES AND NO INJURIES https://t.co/0DIevpNGJU — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 16, 2020

Check back for updates as this is is a developing story

