Fire reported in San Francisco’s Excelsior District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A fire was reported in San Francisco Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Fire crews are at the scene of a two-story home located at 515 Athens St.

As of 2:30 p.m., the fire was contained.

Officials say the residential fire was an accident and a result of discarded BBQ charcoals.

No injuries were reported.

Officials advise the public to avoid the area while they continue to clean up.

Latest News Headlines: