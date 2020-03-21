Fire reported in San Francisco’s Excelsior District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A fire was reported in San Francisco Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
Fire crews are at the scene of a two-story home located at 515 Athens St.
As of 2:30 p.m., the fire was contained.
Officials say the residential fire was an accident and a result of discarded BBQ charcoals.
No injuries were reported.
Officials advise the public to avoid the area while they continue to clean up.
