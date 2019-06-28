4-alarm fire in Santa Clara now contained

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – One person was detained by police and later released Friday afternoon after a massive fire at a condominium complex construction site in Santa Clara.

According to Santa Clara Police, the person of interest was questioned in connection to the fire, detained and later released.

Police Captain Wahid Kazen said he was released, pending the investigation.

The fire broke out shortly before 11 a.m. at the 58-unit Anantara Villa Luxury Condominium project.

The fire was contained at 2 p.m. by firefighters with the Santa Clara Fire Department.

The construction site is located near the corner of El Camino Real and Scott Boulevard.

Authorities said one injury has been reported so far, a worker suffering from smoke inhalation.

All other workers have been accounted for. No firefighters were injured.

Fire officials said the fire department is putting water on homes in the neighborhood as a precaution.

Ten homes were evacuated as a precaution.

People in the area are asked not to call 911 to report the fire.

If you are near the area, consider closing your windows and limiting outdoor activities.

Bring all pets indoors.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

El Camino Real between Lincoln Street and Scott Boulevard will be closed until further notice, according to the City of Santa Clara.

