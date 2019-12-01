Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Fire reported in South San Francisco

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A fire has been reported in South San Francisco.

The fire is on Tamarack Lane.

Video shows flames and smoke erupting from what appears to be a residence.

No additional details are available at this time, check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News