Fire in Yountville contained, mayor says

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Officials tell KRON4 they have a handle on a fire that broke out in Yountville Thursday morning.

According to officials, the Campbell Fire was reported just before 9:30 a.m. and started in the 1900 block of Oakville Grade.

Crews were immediately dispatched and Cal Fire will remain on scene to monitor the area.

The Glass Fire continues to burn in Napa and Sonoma counties, charring more than 49,000 acres. That fire is 5% contained.

