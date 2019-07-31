Fire at United Airlines maintenance yard near SFO contained

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Crews have contained a fire that broke out Wednesday morning at the United Airlines maintenance hub north of San Francisco International Airport.

According to SFFD, the 2-alarm fire broke out at on the 5th floor of the building, which was evacuated soon afterward.

Officials said preliminary findings indicate the fire was accidental, adding that the cause could be at the HVAC unit on the roof.

No one was injured.

Passenger terminals are not affected.

Flights are operating normally.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

