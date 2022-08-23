SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The fire department is advising the public to avoid the area of a 1-alarm “heavy fire” that’s on the second and third floors of a building near San Francisco’s Alamo Square.

The fire is at 1604 McAllister Street, which is kitty corner to Alamo Square, adjacent to the famous Painted Ladies.

There were no reported injuries as of 12:19 p.m. Tuesday.

The department of emergency management is telling the public to “expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.