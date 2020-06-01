Fire rips through San Leandro Walmart after looters ransack store

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – Officials are investigating a fire that broke out after reports of looting overnight at a Walmart in San Leandro.

The store is located on Davis Street.

Reports of the fire came in around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say propane tanks caught fire and exploded inside the store.

No one was injured.

According to firefighters, looters went through the store late Monday.

The cause is under investigation.

