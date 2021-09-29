Fire risk: Red Flag Warning issued for parts of North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gusty wind and dryness has put parts of the North Bay at risk of wildfires on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A Red Flag Warning has been issues, going into effect at 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service said it’s primarily for the interior North Bay Mountains of Napa County.

Because of the conditions, a new fire has the potential for rapid spread through the area.

If a wildfire grows enough, officials may start issuing evacuation warnings and orders.

The warning is set to expire at 11 a.m. on Thursday.