Fire Safe Marin landscapes fire-prone brush amid red flag fire danger

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — A structure fire that broke out on Hillside Avenue in San Anselmo caused some tense moments because of the red flag fire danger Wednesday.

The fire broke out just a few miles away from where Fire Safe Marin is involved in clearing flammable and overgrown brush to make evacuations easier during a big blaze.

Tree trimming crews are giving an extreme makeover to the landscaping of a home on crown road in kentfield.

They are cutting back juniper trees that Fire Safe Marin says are one of the more flammable trees that if ignited would make evacuation a dangerous proposition for the homeowner and neighbors trying to flee in case a wildland fire.

They are also cutting back overgrown trees that might make access difficult for firefighters trying to reach the flames burning on the narrow winding roads in this area.

This work is being paid for with a $1 million grant.

It’s one of seven areas on the eastern slope of Mount Tamalpais extending from Fairfax East to Corte Madera.

While the work was being done, a structure fire broke out in nearby San Anselmo, which Todd Lando with Fire Safe Marin says is a prime example for why this trimming back of vegetation is long overdue.

They are working cooperatively with homeowners as the majority of the work is on private property in front of people’s homes in the public right of way.

But the vice president of a local homeowners association says there are many residents with mixed feelings about the changing look of their landscape.

Once they’ve completed the work in Kentfield, they will be focusing on areas of Fairfax and San Anselmo.

The expect the work to be completed by spring of 2020.

