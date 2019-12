SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – During the holiday season, it’s important to keep safety in mind.

Christmas trees, candles, electrical decorations, and cooking all contribute to an increased number of home fires during December, making it one of the leading months for U.S. home fires.

To help everyone enjoy a fire-safe holiday season, Jonathan Baxter with the San Francisco Fire Department joins the KRON4 Morning News to go over some helpful tips.

Check it out in the video above.

