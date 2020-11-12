Fire sparked by BBQ damages Santa Rosa home

Hot empty portable barbecue BBQ grill with flaming fire and ember charcoal on black background. Waiting for the placement of your food. Cookout concept. Close up, copy space

SANTA ROSA (BCN) — A fire apparently caused by a BBQ on an outdoor deck damaged a home in Santa Rosa on Wednesday night, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded around 9 p.m. to the blaze on Hershey Court, a small cul-de-sac off of Marlow Road, and arrived to find the exterior deck and fence burning.

Crews entered the home and confirmed that the family living there had evacuated safely. The fire damaged the left rear corner of the home and extended into the attic, causing an estimated $40,000 in damage overall, according to the fire department.

Investigators determined a BBQ on the deck on the left side of the home was used just prior to the fire, and hot embers sparked the flames that extended into the structure.

The residents are staying with other family members living locally, fire officials said.