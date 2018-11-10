Fire sparked in Santa Cruz about 1/2 acre

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) - A fire has sparked in Santa Cruz about half an acre on Saturday afternoon.

The Branciforte Fire is near 5001 Branciforte Drive moving at a moderate rate of spreading, according to Cal Fire San Mateo.

More resources are heading to the fire now.

