Fire sparked in Santa Cruz about 1/2 acre

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 02:23 PM PST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 02:23 PM PST

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) - A fire has sparked in Santa Cruz about half an acre on Saturday afternoon.

The Branciforte Fire is near 5001 Branciforte Drive moving at a moderate rate of spreading, according to Cal Fire San Mateo. 

More resources are heading to the fire now.

