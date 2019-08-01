Fire threatening structures in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE (KRON) — Fire crews worked to extinguish a grass fire threatening buildings in Lafayette Thursday afternoon.

The fire burned on Reliez Valley Road and was about one acre in size.

According to Contra Costa County Fire, the fire did not burn any homes.

Twenty-five units responded to the fire.

The fire was under control by about 3:46 p.m.

Evacuation orders were not issued, but Reliez Valley Road between Pleasant Hill Road and Withers was closed because of first responders’ vehicles in the road.

This is developing, check back for updates