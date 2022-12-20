SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) — Several dozen homes have been evacuated as fire crews in Sausalito are responding to a natural gas leak incident, according to tweets from the Southern Marin Fire District. Residents are being evacuated due to a natural gas leak in Sausalito, at Atwood Avenue and Josephine, according to a tweet from the fire district. PG&E personnel are on the scene responding along with Southern Marin Fire units. People are being advised to stay clear of the area.

Fire and police units are on the scene evaluating, according to a Nixle alert from Sausalito PD.

Law enforcement officers are evacuating residents. Multiple homes on Atwood Avenue have been evacuated, according to Southern Marin Fire. PG&E remains on the scene.

As of shortly after noon, the district tweeted that repairing the 2-inch gas line could take three to four hours. Approximately 30 homes are without gas on North Street, Atwood Avenue and Josephin Avenue.

In a separate tweet, the fire district advised of a natural gas incident alert at Bee Street and Bonita Street. Southern Marin Fire District crews are also on the scene, along with PG&E, according to the tweet. However, in a subsequent tweet, the district said there was “no odor of gas” and that the report had “no merit.” All units were subsequently cleared from that incident.