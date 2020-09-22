Fire Weather Watch issued for parts of Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Bay Area this weekend – say hello to autumn!

The National Weather Service on Tuesday said the current forecasts for this weekend predict a warming and drying trend on Saturday as offshore winds come to the region.

The Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the North and East Bay hills above 1000 feet, due to these offshore winds and low humidity.

According to weather officials, the strongest winds are forecast for Saturday night into early Sunday morning near Mount Saint-Helena and Mount Tamalpais.

Areas to be affected include the North and East Bay hills, where preliminary forecasts are calling for wind gusts up to around 50 mph in the hills. This includes the hills of northeast Sonoma County and Napa County.

Officials said offshore winds will gradually decrease Sunday, but a second weaker burst of winds may sweep the region Sunday night into early Monday.

Above-average temperatures are expected to continue through at least the middle of next week.

To track the latest weather conditions, visit the KRON4 Weather Center.

