Fire Weather Watch issued for parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officials are on alert as the weather forecasts conditions that could help start and spread wildfires in the North Bay and East Bay this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch starting 5 p.m. on Thursday, lasting through Friday morning at 11 a.m.

It impacts the North Bay Mountains and Valleys, East Bay Hills, and Diablo Range.

NWS says there is a slight chance for dry thunderstorms, with potential cloud to ground lightning that could spark a new wildfire. Gusty outflow winds increase the risk of a new wildfire rapidly spreading.

The watch means fire danger is high, but it is a step below a Red Flag Warning, which is the highest alert. There is no Red Flag Warning at this time.

However, officials still want residents to be extremely cautious.