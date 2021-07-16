Fire Weather Watch issued this weekend across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On Sunday, the monsoon will bring muggy weather with a chance of isolated T-storms across the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for parts of the Bay Area beginning this weekend. A Fire Weather Watch means critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

This after the NWS said potential thunderstorms with chances of dry lightning could make their way to the Bay Area on Sunday and Monday.

Upper level moisture will increase throughout the Bay Area Sunday morning through Monday morning from the south. The upper level moisture will accompany upper level instability, increasing the chances for possible thunderstorms.

NWS says thunderstorms will be a mix of dry and wet, but because of the drought and extremely dry conditions — lightning strikes could be an issue.

However, this doesn’t appear to look like the intense storm that sparked a number of fires last August. Last year’s lightning outbreak that trigged the fires was partly due to tropical influences.

But NWS explains there are no tropical influences expected with this upcoming monsoonal.

The threat for thunderstorms will go away Monday afternoon as the moisture moves northward.