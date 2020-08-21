Fire Weather Watch: More dry lightning possible across Bay Area starting this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area could see more dry lightning starting this Sunday as a Fire Weather Watch has been issued due to possible thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service Bay Area issued the warning Friday, noting that possible thunderstorms along with more dry lightning – similar to last weekend – could spark more wildfires.
The Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday at 11 a.m. through Tuesday the same time for the entire Bay Area and Central Coast.
Weather officials said initial scattered dry thunderstorms could develop Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. A second round of storms are expected to arrive late Monday and linger into Tuesday.
